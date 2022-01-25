The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 249.8% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 102.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.59 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

