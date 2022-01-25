The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.23% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 304,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $3,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $205,146.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,177 shares of company stock valued at $22,829,753 over the last 90 days.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.