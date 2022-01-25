The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.44% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $58,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,415. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

