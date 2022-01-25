The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.