The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,807,000 after acquiring an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $204.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.