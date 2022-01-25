The Sandbox Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $3.20 or 0.00008680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $773.34 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061597 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00344568 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.