The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah Acquires 50,000 Shares

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Parag Shah purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,535,180.

Parag Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westaim alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Parag Shah purchased 150,000 shares of Westaim stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$403,920.00.

Shares of WED traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.36. The company had a trading volume of 130,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 29.68 and a quick ratio of 29.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52. The Westaim Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.32 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.74 million and a P/E ratio of 39.34.

Westaim (CVE:WED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.