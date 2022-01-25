THORChain Price Reaches $4.18 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00011189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $73.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.97 or 0.06576868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,171.55 or 0.99461102 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00049467 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

