Thore Cash Hits One Day Volume of $99,449.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $10,970.57 and approximately $99,449.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00291370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

