Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $10,694.29 and $125,897.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.48 or 0.00294804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

