Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Reaches $8.79 Million

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $212,529.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thorstarter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.78 or 0.06654190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,360.13 or 0.99928976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049331 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thorstarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thorstarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.