ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Critical Contrast

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThredUp and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 4.50 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Honest $300.52 million 1.81 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Honest has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -28.00% -52.77% -17.09% Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ThredUp and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 2 10 0 2.83 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

ThredUp currently has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 190.99%. Honest has a consensus target price of $14.06, indicating a potential upside of 131.67%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

