Thunder Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.48 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $57.83 million and $7.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00293895 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

