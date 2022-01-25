Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $746,535.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00041889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.