Tiger King Achieves Market Cap of $4.69 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $92,664.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

