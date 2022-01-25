Tim Scholefield Buys 2,000 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,907.72).

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 266.13 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.21).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

