Tim Scholefield Buys 2,000 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,907.72).
Shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 266.13 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.04. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 237 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.21).
About Allianz Technology Trust
