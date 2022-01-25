Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,585 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.00% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000.

TSIB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,270. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

