Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post sales of $441.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.60 million and the highest is $444.50 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Titan International by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 78,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 2,399,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,153 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

