Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 286,847 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.67% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

