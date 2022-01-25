Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley raised Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 197,400 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $5,927,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $24,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

