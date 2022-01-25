Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $24.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Toast stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Toast has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $69.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

