Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $22.07. Toast shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 8,079 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

