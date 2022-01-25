Tokes (TKS) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $5.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokes has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001903 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.