Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.51

Shares of Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

