TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. 1,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -340.66.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
