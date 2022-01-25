TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.01. 1,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -340.66.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TORM by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

