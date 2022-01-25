Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$1,813,515.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,813,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,813,515.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 54,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.57 per share, with a total value of C$304,514.90.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$2,975,666.37.

On Sunday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 400,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,958,828.02.

TSE:TOT traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.51. 49,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,125. The firm has a market cap of C$286.44 million and a P/E ratio of -90.57. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.09 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.