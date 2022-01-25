TotemFi Price Tops $0.10 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $625,696.09 and approximately $15,567.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

