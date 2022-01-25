TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.20 ($3.36).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCAP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.83) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.05 ($3.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.16.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

