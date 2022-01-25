TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.49. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 14,443 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $696.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

