TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 3.1%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.27). Approximately 398,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.40 ($2.34).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 622.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.05.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

