Traders Buy Large Volume of LiveVox Call Options (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the average volume of 291 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveVox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

