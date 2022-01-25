Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 27,104 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 859% compared to the typical volume of 2,825 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $47,819,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 61,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

