Traders Purchase Large Volume of ARMOUR Residential REIT Put Options (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,194 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,058% compared to the average daily volume of 287 put options.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $812.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,195,000 after buying an additional 1,672,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after buying an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,332,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

