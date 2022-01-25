TradeStars (TSX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $249,456.00

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $2.06 million and $249,456.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.22 or 0.06612098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,257.89 or 1.00012663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049450 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

