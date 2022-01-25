Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Trading Down 0%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

