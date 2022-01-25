Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Trading Down 4.4%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

About Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.