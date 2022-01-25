TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as low as C$12.88. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 994,356 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

