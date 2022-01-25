Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRNS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Transcat by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transcat by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

