Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.45. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1,556 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $328.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.