TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $621.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.90. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

