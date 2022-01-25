Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 617,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,392,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Transocean by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

