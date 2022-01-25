TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post sales of $779.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $768.30 million. TransUnion reported sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

