Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.52

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and traded as low as $50.70. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 6,634 shares changing hands.

TMICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

