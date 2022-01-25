Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Cut to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.