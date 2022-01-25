Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.42. 159,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 163,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TV. lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$145.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

