Trias Price Reaches $0.0003 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

