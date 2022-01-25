Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,814,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,174,000.

TCN stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

