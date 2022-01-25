Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

