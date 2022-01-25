Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.58

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 30516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

