Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $70.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 116.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,425,000 after buying an additional 113,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,535,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,103,000 after buying an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.